How struggling households can get federal rental assistance

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate outside the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston. An estimated 8.8 million Americans are behind on their rent, according the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. While relief efforts have staved off some of the housing crisis, rent is still going to come due. The federal government has approved two rounds of rental assistance, worth more than $46 billion total; the $21 billion in the second round will begin going out in May.

 Michael Dwyer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana is adding utility payment assistance to a state-run, federally funded program established to help renters and landlords affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor's office announced Friday that people facing financial problems because of the pandemic will be able to apply for help to pay for electric, gas, fuel oil, water, sewerage and trash services through the state's rental assistance program.

The program covers most of the state. However, seven parishes - Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans and St. Tammany - have their own locally administered rental assistance programs.

Availability and administration of utility assistance varies in those parishes.

