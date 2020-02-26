On a windy night in Hammond. it was a free kick in extra time that sank Loyola's hopes of winning back-to-back state championships and while it was a disappoint result for senior Kalli Matlock, she was able to put this into perspective.
"Since freshman year, the seniors, we've played in three state championships and there's some people who never even get the opportunity to play in one, so I'm just forever thankful for my time being on this team, being able to make it to three state championships and experience this and win one. I'm just going to take away these memories forever."
Matlock is one of four seniors to see their Loyola careers to come to an end, but head coach Mark Matlock hopes they can take away something positive, "We always talk about this could be your last one or the next one could be your last one and to take advantage of it, to enjoy the trip, to enjoy the moments off the field with their teammates. I know from the last several years of being in these that those are the things that they're going to remember. They won't remember much of what happened on the field, but they'll remember the bus ride, the hotel, the camaraderie of their teammates and just going to battle with their team."
The Lady Flyers end this season with hardware they didn't want, but overall it's a bright future for a very young roster.