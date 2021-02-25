It was almost a year ago to the day that Loyola was on the field in Hammond competing against University Lab in the Division III state championship. The Lady Flyers played a lot better than a year ago, but the result was still the same, just by a different score line as the Lady Flyers fall to the Cubs 4-3 in PK's finishing runner up once again.
"Our team we really. we dominated I feel like the whole game and losing and winning in PK's is literally the worst. It feels the worst to lose in PKs because you kind of just feel robbed because we literally dominated and I just kind of feel robbed," said senior midfielder Hope Davis.
"This year we went in really confident and it just sucks that it had to come down to penalty kicks where anyone could win, but we tried our best the whole game," added senior goalkeeper Morgan Kleinpeter.
"You know it's upsetting, but I'm also just really proud of the team, the standard that we've set here. This is 6 finals out of 9 years at Loyola that I've been there and that's a real testament to players and what they've put in. If you think you're going to come out and be a three month program and play for three months of the year and compete at this level, you just can't do it," said head coach Mark Matlock.
Loyola graduates more than a few seniors on this roster mainly on the midfield, but with several of their players being juniors and sophomores Matlock believes they'll be back on this stage once again - maybe as soon as next year.