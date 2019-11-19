The LHSAA called Natchitoches home this week for the State Track Meet.
Loyola senior Will Dart had high hopes coming into the Boys 3A race and he did not disappoint.
Not only did Dart grab the top spot in the race, he also broke the state record by nine seconds. His time of 15:45.8 smashed the old record of 15:54.
Afterwards, Dart reflected on his journey to the top of the state, "Four years of really hard work. Last year I didn't get to race. So, in my head I was thinking of all the ups and downs I've had in this sport. I've had some really good times and some really bad times."
Byrd's Austin Mikovich took home the top spot in the Boys 5A race.
Storm Burton of Caddo Magnet also won the Girls 4A race.