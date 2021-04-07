The Shreveport-Bossier area has produced some of the most talented golfers in the country, with another one signing to play D1 college golf Wednesday.
Loyola's Burke Alford signed with UL-Lafayette Wednesday morning surrounded by family and friends.
Alford says the Ragin' Cajuns will provide him with the facilities and courses he needs to continue to raise his game, "The facilities were top notch. They were better than the other schools I looked at. The golf course and everything were really, really nice. I'm excited to go play D1 college golf at UL-Lafayette."