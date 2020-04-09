Loyola Coach and Athletic Director Steven Geter departs. Veteran coach Scott Mallien to lead the Flyers.
Steven Geter, who has guided the Loyola Flyers to 58 wins and four district championships is leaving the school to enter into a private business after nine years as head coach. Veteran coach Scott Mallien, who served as an assistant for the Flyers last year, has been named as the new head coach and athletic director.
"This was not an easy decision," Geter said. "But I feel like it's an opportunity I can't pass up. I love Loyola and will miss the relationship with everyone there, especially the players."
Geter served two stints as head coach – 2008-2012 and then returned as head coach from 2016-19. He is the third-winningest coach in school history and guided the Flyers to the District 1-3A championship in three of the last four years.
Mallien came to Loyola in 2019 after spending 34 years as a coach and athletic director in Wisconsin. He began his coaching career in 1983 and served as head coach at Green Bay Southwest High for 11 years, plus Peshtigo High and Wausau East for a year each. He has also been a Defensive Coordinator at five different schools for a total of 18 years.
"Coach Geter has left some big shoes to fill, but I am honored to become the head coach at a school with such a great tradition," Mallien said. "I found out pretty quickly when I came to Loyola last year that this was a special place, and I hope to continue the legacy of Flyer Football."
"We are certainly sorry to see Steven go, and we are going to miss his leadership tremendously," said Principal John LeBlanc, who is also a former Flyer football coach. "His first coaching job was on my staff (in 2004), and he has left his mark as both a great coach and a great influence on his players. But we are very fortunate to be able to have a coach like Scott Mallien. He has a tremendous amount of experience and is already on our staff, so that will make the transition much easier for everyone."