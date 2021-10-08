BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University announced it will no longer require proof of coronavirus vaccinations or negative tests to enter Tiger Stadium for football games.
The university on Friday cited the state's sharp declines in COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations. The change will start with LSU's next home game that's against Florida on Oct. 16.
Fans still will have to wear masks in any indoor areas of the stadium as required under Gov. John Bel Edwards' mask mandate. Several people who attended football games had said the university's compliance checks for proof of vaccine or testing had been irregular at best.