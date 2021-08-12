LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker, left, provides instruction to LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (18), LSU linebacker Greg Penn III (30), LSU linebacker Jared Small (58) and LSU linebacker Josh White (10) in a drill Friday, August 6, 2021, on the Tigers' first day of fall practice on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)