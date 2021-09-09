BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU board of supervisors will vote Friday on naming the basketball court inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after former men's basketball coach Dale Brown.
A proposal listed on the board of supervisors' agenda, if approved, will apply "Dale Brown Court" to the floor for both men's and women's basketball games.
Brown coached at LSU from 1972 to 1997. He won four Southeastern Conference regular season titles, one conference tournament championship, reached 13 NCAA tournaments and made the Final Four in 1981 and 1986.
The four-time SEC coach of the year and 1981 national coach of the year, Brown's a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He finished 448-301, winning the most games by a men's basketball coach in school history.
Some have pushed for LSU to name the court after Brown, 85, for years. In 2019, the board of supervisors voted to have the school's naming committee examine naming the court after Brown, and earlier this year, Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, sponsored a resolution in the Louisiana senate that asked the board of supervisors to name the court after Brown.
But Brown had detractors, and there are those who think the court shouldn't be named after him.