BATON ROUGE, La. - Mark your calendars and set your reservations. LSU has its bowl destination.
The school announced Sunday it will play Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 inside NRG Stadium in Houston. The game airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
The destination for LSU’s last game of the year will bring the season full circle in some ways. Four months ago — long before LSU fired coach Ed Orgeron or hired Brian Kelly as his replacement — the team evacuated to Houston a week before the season opener because of Hurricane Ida.
With help from Texas Bowl staff and the Houston Texans organization, the Tigers transported their entire operation, setting up athletic training rooms at a hotel and practicing inside NRG Stadium. They spent five days there before flying to Los Angeles to face UCLA in the Rose Bowl.
And now LSU will head back to Houston to conclude the 2021 season.
“During the hurricane, we were displaced and the city of Houston — in particular the Houston Texans — showed us a ton of hospitality,” interim coach Brad Davis said. “We're certainly honored to go back and play in such a prestigious venue.”
With a win, LSU (6-6) can once again avoid a losing record for the first time since 1999. The Tigers almost broke their streak last year before they finished the regular season 5-5. The school then self-imposed a bowl ban in response to NCAA violations, and LSU missed a postseason game for the first time in 20 years.
For a while, LSU’s chances of making a bowl game seemed to disappear again this season. The Tigers lost their opener and later reached a separation agreement with Orgeron. They owned a 4-6 record in mid-November, but then the team beat UL-Monroe and Texas A&M to reach bowl eligibility.
The Texas Bowl pulled teams from the Southeastern Conference and Big 12. LSU has made one appearance in the Texas Bowl. Back in 2016, running back Leonard Fournette led the Tigers to a 56-27 win over quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech.
LSU has faced Kansas State once before, winning in 1980. The Wildcats are 7-5 this season with wins over TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas and West Virginia within the conference.
The bowl selection arrived in the middle of an uncertain time. Orgeron left after the regular season finale, and Kelly was hired last week. He has started meeting with staff members as he decides who will return next season, but Davis will coach the bowl game. He was elevated from offensive line coach.
“The first thing I'm going to do is defer to Coach Kelly in terms of the organization and what he sees as a vision going forward,” Davis said.
The players will have a week off for finals before practice begins Saturday. LSU gets 15 practices before the bowl game. Davis expects some injured players to return, though he didn’t specify who. He also acknowledged some players may opt out, which has become common in college football, but he said no one has declared their intention to do so yet.
“My initial plan going into attacking this thing is fundamentals,” Davis said. “It's technique. It's LSU fixing LSU. That has been the primary focus throughout the season, and we're going to continue that through the bowl game. We want to get better at what we do.”
With the staff in transition, Joe Henry, an analyst, will coach the offensive line so Davis can focus on leading the team. Passing game coordinator DJ Mangas will oversee the wide receivers after the departure Friday of wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.
Joseph has already left and Kelly let go strength and conditioning coordinator Tommy Moffitt. So other coaches could potentially depart or arrive before the bowl game as Kelly shapes his staff.
“We'll deal with that when we get to it,” Davis said. “Right now, the guys are here, so we're going to proceed. As the interim head coach, I will have a contingency plan for anything that comes up. We're going to coach this team. We're going to put a good product on the field. We're going to plan to win.”