BATON ROUGE, La. - As the Dec. 15 national signing day approaches and staffing changes pile up, LSU lost its second commit of the 2022 class on Tuesday night.
Shreveport wide receiver Decoldest Crawford out of Green Oaks High School announced that he is reopening his recruitment. The three-star product is the No. 19 recruit in Louisiana. He verbally committed to LSU in October 2019.
As a junior, Crawford caught 50 passes for 813 yards and six touchdowns in the 2020 season. He became the second player to reopen his recruitment on Tuesday night after tight end Jake Johnson.