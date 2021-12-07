BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU head coach Brian Kelly has reportedly added one of his former Notre Dame assistants to his staff.
According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian is expected to join Kelly at LSU.
Brian Polian joined Kelly's staff at Notre Dame in 2017 after serving as head coach of the University of Nevada from 2013-2016, leading the Wolf Pack to a 23-27 overall record through four seasons, going 1-1 in bowl appearances.
He previously was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Texas A&M under head coach Kevin Sumlin in 2012, which went on to defeat Oklahoma in the 2013 Cotton Bowl 41-13. Before that, he coached special teams and safeties, while also serving as recruiting coordinator at Stanford from 2010-2011.