BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU is expected to hire Notre Dame co-director of strength and conditioning Jacob Flint to lead its program, a source confirmed with The Advocate.
Flint will be the first hire made by coach Brian Kelly, who didn't retain longtime strength and conditioning coordinator Tommy Moffitt last week.
Flint had coached at Notre Dame since 2010. Promoted in 2017, he helped guide Notre Dame's strength and conditioning department with Matt Balis the last five years.
Flint has known Kelly for a long time. He played for Kelly as a walk-on at Central Michigan, then he joined the strength and conditioning staff while Kelly was at Cincinnati before following him to Notre Dame.
Moffitt was let go after two decades with LSU, a source confirmed last Friday. He had coached at the school since 2000, lasting through three staffs as he became one of the most respected strength coaches in the country, but Kelly decided not to keep Moffitt as he reshapes the program.