BATON ROUGE, La. - Ask almost anyone within the LSU football program about the team’s defensive line prospects for this season and one word invariably pops out of their mouth: Deep.
LSU’s depth chart includes a number of talented pass-rushing ends and even more able bodies inside at tackle who will be available to first-year defensive line coach Andre Carter when the Tigers open the season Sept. 4 against UCLA.
Building offensive and defensive line depth was a priority for Ed Orgeron when he took over the program five years ago, and it’s quite obvious the goal, at least on paper, has been met on the defensive side.
“Deep, in every position,” senior defensive end Andre Anthony said. “Defensive end, nose, tackle. We’re definitely deep.”
In addition to Anthony, who is a projected starter with senior Ali Gaye on the outside, and senior Neil Farrell Jr. and sophomore Joseph Evans inside, Carter has at least seven other linemen who could be in the rotation.
That’s not even counting senior defensive tackle Glen Logan, who is expected back at midseason after fracturing his foot in preseason camp.
While having quality depth is a good thing for the defense, it’s been a challenge for the offensive line, right tackle Austin Deculus said.
“Deep. … It seems like they do a rotation every two or three snaps,” he said. “It always seems like I have to be on my feet thinking, which is beneficial for the offensive line going up against such different looks.”
Orgeron said the speed and quickness of his defensive line was on full display in the Tigers’ first scrimmage on Aug. 14 when they got after quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier.
“They ran around and played well,” he said of the front four. “There were a lot of third-down passing situations where they could pin their ears back, but I still thought they did a great job.”
In their second scrimmage on Saturday, Orgeron said freshman defensive tackle Maason Smith, a five-star recruit, recorded three sacks.
In addition to Smith, Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory and Bryce Langston are vying for playing time at tackle behind Farrell and Evans; BJ Ojulari, Soni Fonua and Saivion Jones are in the mix on the outside behind Gaye and Anthony.
As a former defensive lineman and assistant coach, Orgeron has worked extensively with that position group in preseason camp the past few years — and, naturally, has a good feel for what’s going on there.
This year’s camp was no different, although he did turn over the reins to Carter, a former NFL defensive end and assistant coach, a little earlier than usual.
“At the beginning, I wanted to have a great hands-on (presence) with the defense, which I still do,” Orgeron said. “But I want to tell you, Andre Carter is one great defensive line coach. I’ve turned over the defensive line to him.
“I told the defensive line, ‘You know when I’m going to leave? When I believe coach Carter has totally got it.’ He’s totally got it.”
While Orgeron still has his eye on the defensive line in film sessions, it’s enabled him to get a better look at the offense and other areas of his team in practice.
“I’m able to also be the head coach because of Andre’s coaching,” he said. “I think Andre is a great coach, a motivator, a disciplinarian. Our guys believe in him, so he’s freed me up a lot.”
Having quality depth keeps everyone fresher, which Anthony said will be beneficial to everyone.
“We're all starters — that's what we try to harp on all the time,” he said. “It should be no different (when someone goes out). There are no weak links. … That’s what we pride ourselves on.”
Anthony said in the practices leading up to that first scrimmage, the entire defensive line came together to make sure they would be at their best.
“We stayed on each other and Saturday, it all came together,” he said. “We've got something going for the defensive line. There's definitely something there, the way we played.”
Individually, offensive and defensive linemen alike have praised the play of Farrell in preseason camp, which ended last weekend with a shift toward game week preparations starting with Monday's practice.
“I’m a starter, but the second string, he’s a starter just like me,” Farrell said. “We rotate … equal reps. We make each other better. We’ve got depth. That’s the most important part. We’re pretty deep at the defensive line spot.”
“He’s really showed up every day to work,” center Liam Shanahan said of Farrell. “I’m going against him every day inside and I hope I’ve been able to make him better. He’s made me better.
“I’ve enjoyed his mindset and how he’s come to work every day this camp.”
Gaye said the talented and deep defensive front has made strides in the preseason — particularly the freshmen like Smith, Langston and Jones.
“The young guys are picking it up faster than we would think,” Gaye said. “As far as the older guys, we haven’t been complete yet.
“There’s always things to work on, some things to get better at. Progress-wise, we’re getting there.”