After a two year break the LSU Coaches Caravan is back, making its first stop in the Arklatex.
Football head coach Brian Kelly was joined by new basketball head coach Matt McMahon at the Walk-On's on Youree Drive to visit with members of the TAF and take questions from fans.
Kelly recruited athletes like Evangel's Jerry Tillery during his time at Notre Dame and knows the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with the Arklatex, "Our philosophy has got to be about pulling our base in the state of Louisiana. Not just south Louisiana. It can't be New Orleans, it can't be Baton Rouge. It's got to be Shreveport. It's got to be Monroe. It's got to be the entire state. That's a focused effort and my philosophy and recruiting philosophy for the state of Louisiana."
McMahon took over a Tiger basketball program with no players on the roster. His first signee came from Shreveport and he echoed Kelly's statements, "This is special, the opportunity to get here to Shreveport. It's not lost on me, the first player that we were able to sign once I got to LSU was Kendal Coleman from right here in Shreveport. He's going to be a really good player for us, was 10th in the country last year in double doubles. Really excited to get here to Shreveport and get to meet some of these great Tiger fans."
The caravan makes its way to Lafayette Wednesday.