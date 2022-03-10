TAMPA, FLA.– The LSU men’s basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament after defeating Missouri, 76-68, Thursday afternoon at the Amalie Arena.
LSU was led by the SEC Sixth Man of the Year, Tari Eason, who had 19 points and five rebounds. Darius Days wasn’t far behind with 16 points and seven boards. Efton Reid showed out in the second half, scoring 10 points on a perfect 5-5 from the field. LSU racked up 11 steals and forced 24 turnovers.
Missouri was led by DeJuan Jordan who dropped in 19 points on 7-9 from the field. Trevon Brazile led Mizzou with eight boards alongside 15 points.
LSU will face Arkansas for the third time this season in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Amalie Arena.