Baton Rouge – LSU defeated Texas Southern, 10-4, Tuesday evening at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU advances to 10-3 on the season withthe win and Texas Southern falls to 3-10.
The Tigers return to action on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT when the team travels to take on UNO at Privateer Park in New Orleans.
Ma'Khail Hilliard (1-0) earned the win. He worked 3.1 innings, struck out five batters and allowed no hits. 34 of his 40 total pitches were strikes.
Jaiden Beck (0-1) was charged with the loss. He worked 2.2 innings, allowed three hits, five runs and only struck out two.
LSU opened the first inning with a walk and steal from Dylan Crews, who then advanced to third on a Tre' Morgan grounded out. Cade Doughty hit a home run to left field for an RBI double, bringing home Crews and the first two runs for the Tigers.
The bottom of the third started with another Crews walk and Morgan singled to left field to advance to first and Crews to second. On a Beloso RBI ground out, Crews scored, and Morgan advanced to third. Gavin Dugas then had a double RBI to left center to bring Morgan home. To end the inning, Dugas scored on a wild pitch to put the Tigers up 5-4.
After a Jordan Thompson single to shortstop and a Crews single up the middle in the bottom of the fourth, Morgan earned a double RBI to bring home Thompson and Crews and add two more runs for the Tigers.
Thompson and Safford earned two more runs for the Tigers in the bottom of the eighth after Morgan tripled to left center for a double RBI. Then, a sac-fly from C. Doughty brings Morgan in to put the Tigers up 10-4.