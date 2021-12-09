BATON ROUGE, La. - After 10 seasons at LSU, defensive backs coach Corey Raymond confirmed with The Advocate that he is leaving to become defensive backs coach and assistant head coach of the defense under Billy Napier at Florida.
Raymond coached defensive backs and cornerbacks at LSU and added the title of recruiting coordinator to his name in 2020. He was a three-year starter in LSU's secondary from 1988-91 before spending six seasons in the NFL with the Giants and Lions.
The New Iberia native coached at New Iberia Senior High and Westgate High School before starting as an intern, then assistant strength coach at LSU. He had stints at Utah State and Nebraska before returning to LSU.
Raymond was the longest-tenured on-field coach at LSU, and he earned his reputation as not only an ace recruiter but a developer of talent.
During his tenure, the Tigers have enhanced their claim to being “DBU.”
Raymond’s secondary produced seven first-team All-Americans, including Eric Reid (2012), Jalen Mills (2015), Jamal Adams (2016), Tre’Davious White (2016), Greedy Williams (2018), Grant Delpit (2018, ’19) and Derek Stingley Jr. (2019, ’20).
Under Raymond, LSU’s secondary has sent 14 players to the NFL draft, with another, Stingley, who will likely go in the first round this spring.