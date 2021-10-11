LEXINGTON, Ky. — A horse named Time for Trouble ran in the third race at Keeneland here Saturday.
It didn’t win.
LSU — and more specifically its coach, Ed “Embattled” Orgeron — can relate.
I suspect Coach O knows the score, and it isn’t Kentucky 42, LSU 21. It’s all the scores that have not gone the Tigers’ way over the past two seasons since that magical but now increasingly distant perfect season of 2019. The trending of a proud program is definitely on a downhill slide.
LSU is 8-8 since the national title, and Orgeron must know as well as anyone that’s not good enough in Baton Rouge to stay employed for long. Not ever, and especially not with Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M still on the schedule.
It isn’t just that the Tigers are losing on a shockingly regular basis the past two seasons. It’s that LSU often has not resembled LSU at all.
Last year, it was the school’s worst-ever defense.
This year it’s what has been pacing as the school’s worst-ever rushing offense. At least until Saturday night when Tyrion Davis-Price bravely battered Kentucky’s superb rushing defense for 147 yards and two touchdowns, the Tigers’ first 100-yard rushing game this season.
You would have thought with that kind of rushing effort that the Tigers would have had a great chance to win. Instead, Kentucky countered with two 100-yard rushers — Chris Rodriguez Jr. went for 147 yards and Kavosiey Smoke went for 104 as the Wildcats piled up 330 yards on the ground.
This is what LSU used to do to teams like Kentucky. But so often these past two seasons, it has been LSU that has had terms dictated to it by the opposition far too often.
Kentucky is no great team, but it is physical. The Tigers finally got on the board to make it a 21-7 game with 6:43 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard smash by Davis-Price. But instead of letting LSU back into it, Kentucky took its shiny, silver Doug Neidermeyer helmets, stuck them right in LSU’s collective solar plexus and bulldozed its way down the field to go up 28-7 on a 5-yard keeper by quarterback Will Levis.
When LSU can’t match another team’s physicality, that’s really bad.
Someone will have to pay, and it looks like that someone might be the state’s highest-paid public employee.
Afterward, Orgeron said he and his team were going to stay together and try to get better. It is what he has often said after losses in 2020 and 2021. It frankly does not sound like a man who has any answers as to how he can, to use an Orgeron phrase, “flip the script” on this ongoing disaster movie.
“It’s going to be tough,” Coach O said. “I understand that. But stay together. Let’s look at the film. Let’s coach better. Let’s play better. Let’s get ready for Florida. That’s all we can do.”
How bad is the environment around LSU football right now? Kentucky trolled LSU by playing “Callin' Baton Rouge” over the loudspeakers to the delight of a packed basket of UK fans in Kroger Field. Meanwhile, LSU fan criticism of Orgeron was actually trending on Twitter during the first half, a cresting tsunami of discontent aimed right at the once beloved Coach O that threatens to wash him right off the LSU sideline.
Of course, the ultimate decision rests with athletic director Scott Woodward, who had a wary-looking grin on his face as he joined the team heading into the stadium Saturday afternoon.
Saturday night, Woodward was roaming the Tigers' sideline, as usual, though not in the midst of the LSU players and coaches. Instead, he was often perched at the far end of the team box. It may have been nothing, but the man looked like he wanted to be as far away from his troubled coach as he could while still standing on the field.
I do not pretend to know Woodward’s mind right now. But I do know that no LSU athletic director can suffer a football coach very long who is no longer winning. Especially not one who did not hire said football coach. The cost could be steep, but that also has to be weighed against the cost of what it means in terms of ticket sales, merchandising and, of course, recruiting if a move is not made.
Just imagine after this debacle how empty Tiger Stadium may be at 11 a.m. next Saturday at kickoff for the Florida game.
It is perhaps unfair, but it is definitely reality, that Orgeron’s job is in jeopardy less than two years removed from a 15-0 season and a national championship. Meanwhile, the coach on the other sideline Saturday night, Mark Stoops, will almost certainly never win a national championship at Kentucky. But he has job security-plus at a school that merely wants to be entertained in football and is all in when it comes to men’s basketball. If Stoops even led the Wildcats to a New Year’s Six bowl appearance, he’d probably be dipped in bronze.
As Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 SEC) moves on to a now huge showdown with No. 2-ranked Georgia next Saturday in Athens, one wonders what the next move for LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will be. And when.
If they weren’t before, Orgeron, Woodward and LSU are now on the clock. Especially after the Tigers came to Kentucky and spectacularly failed to win, place or show.