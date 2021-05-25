Eight-seed Georgia advanced to the second round of the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament with a 4-1 win over 9-seed LSU on Tuesday.
All the runs in the game were scored in the first inning.
After LSU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Bulldogs struck for their four runs in the bottom of the inning. The big blow was a three-run double by Chaney Rogers.
Four Georgia pitchers then proceeded to hold the Tigers scoreless the rest of the way. Combined for the game, the UGA hurlers gave up just seven hits while walking just two and striking out 12.
Freshman left-hander Jaden Woods pitched 3.2 innings of hitless ball, retiring all 10 batters he faced while striking out five. He earned the win.
Connor Tate led the Dawgs with three hits, while Rogers and Ben Anderson added two apiece.
Georgia will play 1-seed Arkansas next on Wednesday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. ET.