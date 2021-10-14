BATON ROUGE, La. - With many of LSU's best players injured, the focus at practice Wednesday turned to the backups who will slide into starting roles this weekend against No. 20 Florida.
During the 15-minute open period, junior defensive back Cordale Flott ran drills with the rest of the cornerbacks as he prepared to shift from nickel safety to fill the void left behind by Eli Ricks.
In Flott's place, freshman Sage Ryan went first with the nickel safeties, a crucial position against spread offenses. Ryan, a former five-star recruit, has missed most of the season with an injury. He played in his first game last Saturday against Kentucky.
Wide receiver also was affected by absences. The Tigers lost star Kayshon Boutte earlier this week, and freshman Chris Hilton Jr. remained sidelined by an injury. With junior Devonta Lee and freshman Deion Smith not seen at practice, LSU had eight available wide receivers.
One of the receivers, sophomore Koy Moore, took a few handoffs again with the running backs. Moore also did so last week, but LSU never used the potential wrinkle against Kentucky.
Roll Call:
Players not seen during the 15-minute viewing period Wednesday:
CB Eli Ricks, So.
WR Kayshon Boutte, So.
DE Andre Anthony, Sr.
WR Deion Smith, Fr.
CB Derek Stingley, Jr.
LB Josh White, So.
DE Ali Gaye, Sr.
QB Myles Brennan, Sr.
WR Devonta Lee, Jr.
WR Chris Hilton, Fr.
RB Armoni Goodwin, Fr.
WR Carter Arceneaux, Fr.
RB Tre Bradford, So.
S Major Burns, So.
WR Ethan Laing, R-Fr.
DE Antoine Sampah, So.
DL Landon Jackson, Fr.
DE Gabe Leonards, Fr.
LB Jared Small, Sr.
OL Kardell Thomas, R-So.
OL Marlon Martinez, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
WR Evan Francioni, Jr.
NT Joseph Evans, So.
Players in gold, non-contact jerseys:
RB John Emery, Jr.
DE Zavier Carter, Fr.
LB Mike Jones, So.
LB Navonteque Strong, So.
RB Tre Bradford, So.
WR Trey Palmer, Jr.
LB Hunter Faust, Jr.
LB Matt Jayne, Fr.
OL Charles Turner, So.
OT Austin Deculus, Sr.
DL Neil Farrell, Sr.
DL Glen Logan, Sr.