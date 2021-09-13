BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU will play its first Southeastern Conference game this season at 11 a.m. CT next weekend against Mississippi State.
The league announced the Sept. 25 kickoff times Monday morning. The game will air on ESPN.
The last time LSU played Mississippi State, the Tigers lost 44-34 in their first game since winning the national championship as they struggled to defend coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.
Mississippi State finished the 2020 season 4-7, while LSU was 5-5.
This year, Mississippi State has opened the year 2-0 after beating NC State over the weekend. The Bulldogs play Memphis next.
LSU, which is 1-1, will host Central Michigan this weekend in Tiger Stadium in its final game before the SEC opener.