BATON ROUGE, La. - With Chasen Hines and Ed Ingram out, LSU dressed 10 offensive linemen for the game against Arkansas.
But Cameron Wire left midway through the game with an injury, and was replaced at left tackle by Garrett Dellinger. Marlon Martinez replaced Dellinger at left guard and Kardell Thomas was brought in at right guard.
"I don’t think he’s going to play the rest of the season," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said of Wire on Monday at the press conference.
Ingram missed the Arkansas game due to concussion.
Orgeron did not provide an update on whether he would return this week, but commended Ingram, center Liam Shanahan and right tackle Austin Deculus for their durability.
"We're stretching the unit," Orgeron said. "Those three are like brothers. I'm very proud of those guys. They came back this season didn't turn out like they wanted to, but you know what? They’re still fighting."