OMAHA, Neb. – LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning to lift the Tigers to a 5-2 victory over No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 51-16, and the Demon Deacons dropped to 54-11.
The Tigers return to action Thursday night to take on Wake Forest for the third time. The winner of the ballgame clinches a spot in the College World Series Finals that begin Saturday night. Thursday’s matchup is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPN2, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.