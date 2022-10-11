BATON ROUGE, La. - Halfway through the season, LSU has a critical issue.
For multiple reasons, the Tigers have gotten off to slow starts in all four of their Power Five games. They haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter and they haven’t led at halftime, forcing them to make comebacks because of their inability to take early leads.
LSU managed to overtake Mississippi State and Auburn in the second half despite the slow starts. It also pushed Florida State to the final play.
“Our attention to detail, the fundamentals clearly have to get better,” Kelly said.
