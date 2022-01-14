BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU has been active in the transfer portal, and the team added a seventh new player Friday when wide receiver Kyren Lacy announced he will transfer to LSU after starting his career at UL.
Lacy, a sophomore from Thibodaux, caught 50 passes for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He led the team with six touchdown catches this fall.
Immediately one of LSU's biggest targets at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, Lacy also provided depth at the position. The Tigers have lost five wide receivers through the transfer portal after junior Devonta Lee entered Friday morning.
LSU has now added seven transfers as coach Brian Kelly and his staff reconstruct the roster, and four of them are Louisiana natives.
Lacy, who entered the transfer portal last week, joined Penn State running back Noah Cain, Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas safety Joe Foucha, UL defensive back Mekhi Garner, FIU offensive lineman Miles Frazier and East Carolina long snapper Slade Roy.
Teams this year can sign up to seven transfers to replace those who entered the portal. Any additional players who transfer to LSU will count against the 25-man freshman class.