OMAHA, Neb. – Left-handers Nate Ackenhausen and Riley Cooper combined to toss a nine-inning shutout with eight strikeouts, and LSU struck enough offensively to give the Tigers a 5-0 victory over Tennessee in a Men’s College World Series elimination game Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field.
With the win, LSU improved to 50-16, and the Volunteers dropped to 44-22 as their season came to an end.
The Tigers return to action Wednesday night to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for the second time at the CWS. The contest is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPN, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.