BATON ROUGE, La. - Linebacker Navonteque Strong has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports, becoming the second player to leave the program since coach Ed Orgeron and LSU reached a separation agreement 10 days ago.
Strong signed as the No. 1 junior college linebacker in the country with a reputation for delivering hits. Rotating with LSU's other linebackers, he had made 17 tackles this season with one sack and one pass breakup.
Strong, a sophomore who's 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, joined sophomore wide receiver Koy Moore in the transfer portal. Rivals was the first to report the news.
Though rare, players can enter the transfer portal and return to their original school. Entering the portal allows other teams to contact them.