BATON ROUGE, La. - After receiving votes in the two major basketball polls the past few weeks, the LSU basketball team earned spots in the AP and coaches' rankings that were released Monday.
LSU (8-0) finally entered the AP rankings at No. 25 after posting a 66-51 win over Ohio University on Wednesday.
The Tigers were a notch higher at No. 24 in the coaches' poll.
More significantly, LSU was second in the initial NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings released Monday.
The Tigers were behind only Purdue, which moved up to the top spot in the AP and coaches' polls, in the initial NET rankings released by the NCAA.
After receiving enough votes to come in 28th in the AP poll last Monday, LSU made the Top 25 for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
One of just 12 undefeated teams remaining in Division I, LSU picked up 135 points from a nationwide panel of 61 writers and broadcasters.
The Tigers were a step behind No. 24 BYU, which had 157 points, and ahead of Colorado State, which was the top team among those also receiving votes with 90 points.
LSU garnered 94 points from the coaches and came in behind No. 23 BYU (121) and just ahead of No. 25 Seton Hall (84).
The Tigers were one of two new teams to enter the AP rankings. Ohio State checked in at No. 21 after a 71-66 win over Duke, last week's No. 1, on Tuesday night.
Counting the first four polls of this season, LSU had received votes in 18 AP polls since last appearing in the Top 25 at No. 25 on Feb. 10, 2020.
LSU was one of seven Southeastern Conference teams in the AP and coaches' polls.
Joining LSU in the AP poll were No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 12 Arkansas, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 18 Auburn and No. 20 Florida.
In the coaches' poll, Alabama was also No. 9. Arkansas was 10th, Kentucky 12th, Tennessee 14th, Florida 16th, Auburn 21st and LSU 24th.
LSU, which is 8-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season, has been off since the win over Ohio and is currently in the midst of final exams.
The Tigers return to the court at 5 p.m. Saturday to face Georgia Tech in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta's State Farm Arena. The game will be televised by ESPN2.
AP Top 25
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Purdue (61) 8-0 1,525
2. Baylor 8-0 1,421
3. Duke 7-1 1,390
4. UCLA 8-1 1,293
5. Gonzaga 7-2 1,240
6. Villanova 6-2 1,175
7. Texas 6-1 1,101
8. Kansas 6-1 1,068
9. Alabama 7-1 1,029
10. Kentucky 6-1 972
11. Arizona 7-0 919
12. Arkansas 8-0 995
13. Tennessee 6-1 762
14. Houston 7-1 686
15. Connecticut 8-1 527
16. Southern Cal 8-0 510
17. Iowa State 8-0 499
18. Auburn 7-1 419
19. Michigan State 7-2 405
20. Florida 6-1 386
21. Ohio State 6-2 370
22. Wisconsin 7-1 338
23. Seton Hall 7-1 177
24. BYU 7-1 157
25. LSU 8-0 135
Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Purdue (29) 8-0 797
2. Baylor (3) 8-0 751
3. Duke 7-1 703
4. UCLA 8-1 648
5. Gonzaga 7-2 636
6. Villanova 6-2 588
7. Kansas 6-1 582
8. Arizona 7-0 545
9. Alabama 7-1 500
10. Arkansas 8-0 498
11. Texas 6-1 492
12. Kentucky 6-1 486
13. Houston 7-1 352
14. Tennessee 6-1 328
15. Southern Cal 8-0 315
16. Florida 6-1 261
17. Wisconsin 7-1 248
18. Connecticut 8-1 245
19. Iowa State 8-0 234
20. Michigan State 7-2 204
21. Auburn 7-1 199
22. Ohio State 6-2 158
23. BYU 7-1 121
24. LSU 8-0 94
23. Seton Hall 7-1 84
Others receiving votes: Colorado State 79, Illinois 41, St. Bonaventure 34, Texas Tech 29, Xavier 24, San Francisco 21, Michigan 18, Memphis 15, Providence 13, Iowa 13, North Carolina 12, Indiana 10, Oklahoma 7, Minnesota 7, Weber State 3, Wake Forest 2, Wyoming 1, Utah Valley 1, Loyola Chicago 1.