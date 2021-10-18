BATON ROUGE, La. - Five Southeastern Conference men's basketball teams made The Associated Press' Top 25 preseason rankings released Monday, but LSU wasn't one of them.
The Tigers received seven points from a 63-person nationwide panel which tied Will Wade's team for 37th with Belmont — which plays LSU on Nov. 22 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
SEC teams making the Top 25 were No. 10 Kentucky, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 22 Auburn. Like LSU, Mississippi State also received votes.
Gonzaga was voted No. 1 followed by UCLA and Kansas.
The first regular-season poll will be released on Nov. 15, six days after the college basketball season officially begins.
LSU will open its season Nov. 9 against Louisiana-Monroe in the PMAC.