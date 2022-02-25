BATON ROUGE, La. - The prevailing theme throughout interviews with LSU’s new coaches this week was that because they don’t know the players well yet, everyone will have the chance to prove themselves during spring practice, including at quarterback.
The Tigers brought fifth-year senior Myles Brennan back out of the transfer portal and signed top 100 recruit Walker Howard. They also still have former four-star prospect Garrett Nussmeier, giving them three scholarship players at the position.
Brennan’s return appeared to give him an edge on the spot — he wanted to go somewhere he could prove himself to NFL teams — but offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan haven’t spent enough time with the group to make any determinations. They want to see them all compete during spring practice.
