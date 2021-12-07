At the same time Tuesday night, LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal and his brother, the top-ranked tight end recruit in the country, announced he was reopening his recruitment.
Johnson, who started the last 14 games, completed 60.3% of his passes this season for 2,815 yards. He threw 27 touchdowns with six interceptions.
"LSU, thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful prayer and consideration, I am entering the transfer portal."
Without Johnson on the roster, LSU will have one scholarship quarterback available for the Texas Bowl: freshman Garrett Nussmeier, who would burn his redshirt by appearing in the game.
Johnson's younger brother, Jake, had committed to LSU to play alongside his brother. A four-star recruit who will enroll early, he is considered the best tight end in the upcoming class, according to 247Sports.
"With much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I am de-committing from LSU," Jake Johnson wrote on Twitter. "I am opening my recruitment!"