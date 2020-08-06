BATON ROUGE – LSU, winners of the 2019 national championship, enters the 2020 season ranked No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Poll which was released on Thursday by USA Today.
The No. 5 ranking marks the 20th consecutive year that LSU will open the season ranked in the Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25, a streak that dates back to 2001. Last year, LSU started the season ranked No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
The Tigers are coming off the most dominant season in college football history a year ago after posting a 15-0 mark and winning 12 games by double-figures. In 2019, LSU became the first team in the history of the Associated Press poll to beat seven Top 10 teams in one year.
The Tigers claimed the school's fourth national title in football with double-figure win over No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, followed by a 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal and then a 42-25 win over No. 3 Clemson in the national championship.
LSU enters the 2020 season having won 16 straight games.
Amway Coaches Preseason Poll
Aug. 6, 2020
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points
1, Clemson (38), 1589
2, Ohio State (17), 1555
3, Alabama (4), 1495
4, Georgia, 1345
5, LSU (6), 1330
6, Oklahoma, 1315
7, Penn State, 1199
8, Florida, 1176
9, Oregon, 1164
10, Notre Dame, 1012
11, Auburn, 898
12, Wisconsin, 887
13, Texas A&M, 807
14, Texas, 703
15, Michigan, 687
16, Oklahoma State, 524
17, Southern California, 521
18, Minnesota, 494
19, North Carolina, 415
20, Utah, 241
21, Central Florida, 232
22, Cincinnati, 229
23, Iowa, 204
24, Virginia Tech, 143
25, Iowa State, 135
Others Receiving Votes:
Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.
