BATON ROUGE, La. - The 2021 LSU football schedule has been released.
Tiger fans were holding their breath to find out just who and where the Tigers would play in 2021 and on Wednesday afternoon the conference released their full SEC schedule.
LSU will play seven home games, but many eyes will be on their season opener. LSU is still scheduled to play UCLA in the Rose Bowl in sunny California. COVID restrictions may limit that from happening as alternate sites are already being considered, however for now the game is still on the schedule to happen on Sept. 4.
LSU's full 2021 Schedule can be seen below.
9/4 vs. UCLA at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
9/11 McNeese
9/18 Central Michigan
9/25 at Miss State
10/2 Auburn
10/9 at Kentucky
10/16 Florida
10/23 at Ole Miss
10/30 OPEN
11/6 at Alabama
11/13 Arkansas
11/20 ULM
11/27 Texas A&M
12/4 - SEC Championship Game