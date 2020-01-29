Who said football is over?
LSU will be back at work sooner than you think as the Tigers have released their 2020 Spring Practice calendar.
It’s Comin’....Spring Practice Dates #LSU pic.twitter.com/rLjQhYO2Ne— LSU Football Recruiting (@LSUFBrecruiting) January 29, 2020
The Tigers kick off practice on March 7th and will hold 14 sessions between March and April. It all ends with the Spring Game on April 18th as fans will get their first look at the defending national champions.
LSU kicks off the 2020 campaign on September 5th against UTSA.