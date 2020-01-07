Ed Orgeron wasn't LSU's first or second choice to tak over the program after Les Miles was fired early in the 216 season.
He held the interim tage for 7 gaems after former athletics director Joe Alleva couldn't hire Jimbo Fisher or Tom Herman, Orgeron was give the keys to the castle on November 26 of that same year.
Since then, the Tigers have gone 34-7 and are playing in their first national championship game since 2011, "We can't make this game bigger than life. Obviously it is big game, we all know that, but it's about playing LSU standard performance and that's all it's going to be. We not going to make it bigger than life," said Orgeron.
The Clemson Tiger line up across from LSU on the 13th where their head coach Dabo Swinney once held the interim tag before taking over the pfficial role late in the 2008 season. Orgeron was asked about the commonalities they share, "You got great players and great assistants coaches and great schools. You know you got to be at a top school to be doing what we're doing and attract the top coaches that we can and, LSU, I've always thought was the best school in the country."
Never one to put the spotlight on himself, Orgeron says several factors play into their ascension to the biggest stage in college football, "First of all you got to look at the school you're at and then you got to look at your players. It starts at your quarterback and your skill players that we have and the cohesiveness and our coaching staff, I think I have the best coaching staff in the country and I'm sure he feels the same way. So I think it's a combination of a lot of things that gotta go right."
LSU faces Clemson for the National Championship on January 15th. The KTBS 3 Sports Team will follow the team all the way up to the game starting with live coverage from New Orleans on Friday.
The LSU Road to the Championship series continues Wednesday with Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow.