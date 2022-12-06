BATON ROUGE, La. - Star LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced Monday evening he will return for his senior season in 2023 instead of leaving for the NFL, a decision that could help boost his draft stock again and give the Tigers another loaded crop of wide receivers.
Boutte entered the year as a likely first-round pick after recovering from an ankle injury that required surgery last fall. He didn’t have the season he wanted, but sources told The Advocate he decided within the last couple days to come back to school.
