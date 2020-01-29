BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers placed five players in double figures had 50 points in the paint and just missed 50 rebounds in an impressive 90-76 win over Alabama to go 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Tigers are now 16-4 overall and 7-0 in the SEC, the same mark the Tigers started the league last year. LSU has now won nine straight games and was perfect in the month of January for the second straight year.
Alabama falls to 4-3 in the league and 12-8 overall.
The Tigers also had 50 in the first half, scoring 51 in taking a 51-33 halftime lead over time Crimson Tide. It marked the fifth half this season that LSU scored 50 points or better. It was the fifth time this season LSU scored at least 50 points in the paint and LSU finished one shy of 50 with 49 rebounds with a rebound margin on 18.
There was no second half lack of focus for the Tigers as Alabama climbed back to within nine points with 13 minutes to play giving the crowd of 10,871 a touch of concern, especially when Alabama had the ball with a chance to cut the lead further.
But an Alabama turnover created off a steal by Aundre Hyatt led to Skylar Mays layup to make it 64-53. Alabama turned it over again and Hyatt would score to make it 66-53 and then after an Alabama three-point miss, Marlon Taylor rebounded a Darius Days miss and scored to make it 68-53 with 11:53 to play.
The Tide would cut it to nine one more time at 70-61 with 9:21 to play, but Emmitt Williams got a paint jumper on LSU's next possession and the lead would remain in double figures the rest of the way.
Williams had his fifth double double of the year with 23 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting and 7-of-8 at the free throw line. Mays had 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting and 8-of-8 at the line. Trendon Watford had a double double with 17 points and 15 rebounds to go with three assists and four steals. Days and Javonte Smart each had 12 points.
Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 21 points with five treys, while Alex Reese had 17 points. Kira Lewis Jr., had 13 points and eight assists.
LSU shot 50.7 percent for the game (34-of-67) with three treys and 19-of-20 at the free throw line. Alabama shot 30-of-73 for the game (41.1%) with 10-of-38 at the arc and 6-of-10 at the free throw line.
LSU had a 20-5 advantage in second chance points. LSU's biggest lead was 20 points with 2:24 to go in the first half of play.
The Tigers are back in action at the Maravich Center on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. for a breakfast with the Tigers rematch with Ole Miss. At halftime of the game, all basketball alums on hand will be honored courtside with a special recognition to the family of Pistol Pete Maravich as LSU celebrates the Jan. 31, 1970 date when Maravich broke the NCAA career scoring record of Oscar Robertson set a decade earlier.
Tickets will be on sale during normal business hours at the LSU Athletic Ticket Office and online at LSUtix.net.