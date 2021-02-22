BATON ROUGE – LSU (2-1) scored 14 runs between the sixth and eighth innings to come back from a four-run deficit Monday night to defeat LA Tech by nine runs.
The Tigers will face UL-Lafayette on Wednesday at M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field at Russo Park in Lafayette. The game will be at 6:00 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN+ and be available to listen to on 98.1 FM.
Javen Coleman (1-0) is credited with the win for LSU. He pitched 3.2 innings and struck out seven batters, allowed one walk, one hit, and one earned run.