HATTIESBURG, Miss. – LSU used a 10-run eighth inning to take a 14-11 lead in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional inside Pete Taylor Park to lift the Tigers to an opening victory in the NCAA Tournament Friday.
LSU moves to 39-20 and the Owls fall to 35-27. LSU reliever Devin picks up the win after tossing 3.1 innings while giving up no runs on two hits with six strikeouts. Owl reliever Smith Pinson (6-6) was charged with the loss after throwing no innings, facing three batters and giving up three runs on two hits.
LSU is set to face Southern Miss Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT in the winner’s bracket game. The contest will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.