BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Tigers used a solid second half to take down the Florida Gators, 84-82, Tuesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU improves to 14-4 overall and 6-0 in SEC play. Florida drops to 12-6 on the season and 4-2 in conference play.
Sophomore forward Emmitt Williams led the LSU offense with a game high 19 points. He also pulled in four boards. Sophomore guard Javonte Smart scored 13 and had seven assists in the win. Freshman forward Trendon Watford finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Skylar Mays put up 18 points to go along with seven assists and four steals. Senior guard Marlon Taylor finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season.
Sophomore guard Noah Locke scored 16 points for the Gators. Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 15 and had five boards. Sophomore forward Keyontae Johnson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Up next on the schedule, the Tigers head to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. CT.