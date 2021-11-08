BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU will evaluate its quarterbacks throughout practice this week and during its game Saturday night against Arkansas, splitting reps between sophomore Max Johnson and freshman Garrett Nussmeier to determine who starts the rest of the season.
Coach Ed Orgeron revealed the plan during his news conference Monday, two days after Johnson struggled during LSU’s 20-14 loss to Alabama. Johnson missed some key throws, and he has passed for less than 200 yards in three straight games.
Johnson remains LSU’s starter for now, Orgeron said, but he will have to fend off Nussmeier, a former four-star recruit and Top 100 prospect. Nussmeier has completed 42.3% of his passes (11 of 26) for 150 yards and one touchdown.
“If Max plays better than Garrett, he’s going to be the starter,” Orgeron said. “If Garrett plays better than Max, he’s going to be the starter.”
The decision could burn Nussmeier’s redshirt. He can only appear in one more game this season and retain the extra year of eligibility, but Orgeron said Nussmeier came to his office Sunday “adamant” about playing more the rest of the season.
His father, Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, also called offensive coordinator Jake Peetz to discuss the plan, saying he was OK with the loss of a redshirt year if it meant significant playing time over the next three games, Orgeron said.
“It looks like right now he may not redshirt,” Orgeron said, “but that’s his choice, and that’s what he wants to do.”