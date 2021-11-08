Tiger Stadium

The Golden Band from Tiger Land performs before kickoff between LSU and Auburn, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU will host Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday (Nov. 20) at 8 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN2.

Most SEC teams will play a non-conference opponent that Saturday, with only a few league games slated for Nov. 20.

The game will be LSU's eighth played at night this season. The Tigers also hosted Auburn for an 8 p.m. kickoff in early October.

Trying to reach bowl eligibility, LSU (4-5) will play Arkansas this Saturday night before ULM arrives. The Warhawks (4-4) play Arkansas State this weekend.

