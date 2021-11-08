BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU will host Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday (Nov. 20) at 8 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN2.
Most SEC teams will play a non-conference opponent that Saturday, with only a few league games slated for Nov. 20.
The game will be LSU's eighth played at night this season. The Tigers also hosted Auburn for an 8 p.m. kickoff in early October.
Trying to reach bowl eligibility, LSU (4-5) will play Arkansas this Saturday night before ULM arrives. The Warhawks (4-4) play Arkansas State this weekend.