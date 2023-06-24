OMAHA, Neb. – LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso launched a go-ahead solo shot in the top of the 11th inning to lift the Tigers to a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of the College World Series Championship Series Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field.
The Tigers’ starter Ty Floyd tossed a gem on the mound, firing 8.0 innings while allowing three runs on five hits and 17 strikeouts. The 17 strikeouts thrown by Floyd are the most by any LSU pitcher in the CWS, and it broke LSU player Brett Laxton’s long-standing record set 30 years ago in the 1993 championship game. The number of strikeouts is also tied for the most in a nine-inning game in Omaha.
With the win, LSU leads the championship series 1-0 and improved to 53-16 on the season. The Gators dropped to 53-16 with the loss.
The Tigers return to action Sunday afternoon for Game Two with the action being televised on ESPN at 2 p.m. CT. LSU fans are encouraged to listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.
LSU left-hander Riley Cooper (5-3) earned the win with his performance, closing out his fourth ballgame of the 2023 CWS. He tossed 3.0 innings without allowing a run and striking out three hitters.
Both pitchers struck out 20 hitters, which brought the LSU strikeout total to 75 in the CWS. The total marks the most by an LSU team in Omaha and broke Coastal Carolina’s record of 74 that was set in 2016.
LSU opened the scoring in the top of the first inning after a couple of good at-bats. The frame began with centerfielder getting hit-by-pitch, and second baseman Gavin Dugas reached base on a walk. Beloso delivered an RBI single to put the Tigers on top 1-0.
Dugas launched his 14th homer of the season in the top of the third to extend the Tigers’ lead to two. The Gators scratched one across in the bottom half of the inning on the strength of a walk, double, and 1-6-3 fielder’s choice.
Florida knotted the score at two in the fifth inning, beginning with a double from right-fielder Ty Evans. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on an RBI groundout.
Gator catcher BT Riopelle gave his team a lead in the sixth inning with a solo home run to right field. LSU third baseman Tommy White responded in the top of the eighth with his own solo shot to make the score 3-3.
The game entered extra innings for the second LSU game in a row, and the Tigers struck in the 11th inning again – this time on the strength of Beloso’s bomb.