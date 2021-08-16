BATON ROUGE, La. - With the start of the fall semester just one week away, new LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey continues to add players to her roster.
LSU women's basketball adds 4-star forward Amani Bartlett to roster
- By SCOTT RABALAIS, The Advocate
-
-
- Comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of killing, dismembering business associate vows to 'expose Bossier Parish politics'
- Tougher anti-virus rules may be coming, Louisiana's health chief says
- Developer announces private road, bridge project in Caddo, Bossier
- Prescott assistant police chief fired, says he'll sue for wrongful termination
- SPD's non-enforcement of illegal truck parking has city officials sounding the horn
- Former Shreveport employee sentenced to prison for credit card fraud
- Census 2020: S La. parishes grew, northern, rural parishes decline
- Texas Gov. Abbott seeks out-of-state help against COVID-19
- COVID-19 closes schools in 2 East Texas districts
- Fatal shooting in parking lot of Shreveport hotel
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.