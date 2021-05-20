Williamsburg, KY – After fending off elimination twice, #2 seed LSU Shreveport found timely hitting coupled with strong pitching to defeat #4 Point Park 6-1 in the championship game of the Williamsburg Bracket. With the win the Pilots advance to the NAIA final site in Lewiston, Idaho and improve to 44-14 on the season. The Pilots have now won 31 out of their last 34 games are one of the hottest teams in the country going into the World Series.
Point Park closes out their season with a 40-16 record.
Point Park threatened in the bottom of the first with Jouseph Renovales and Ed Pfluger reached base to open the inning, however, the Pilots forced a double-play to get out of the inning.
LSU Shreveport got on the board first in the top of third inning. Payton Robertson led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. After an intentional walk and a balk, Carlos Pineyro sent a sac fly to right giving the Pilots a 1-0 lead. Ryne Ray added an RBI single to left extending LSU Shreveport's lead to 2-0.
The Pilots plated two more runs in the fourth inning to give them a 4-0 advantage. Chase Spatafora singled to right and scored on a Robertson double. Robertson later came around to score on an Austin McNicholas sacrifice fly making it 4-0.
In the fifth inning Josh Wunnenberg doubled to lead off the inning and came around to score on a Robertson RBI single to extend LSU Shreveport's lead to 5-0. Point Park threaten by loading the bases in the bottom of the fifth, however, Josh Fortenberry forced the 6-4 fielder's choice to end the inning.
LSU Shreveport added a run in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 6-0. Point Park got on the board in the seventh inning as Renovales drew a lead off walk. He advanced on a fly to right and came around to score on a Carlos Sanchez RBI single cutting the deficit to 6-1.
That was the closest the Pioneers came as Sebastian Selway came in for the final three outs, including recording a strikeout for the final out of the game to give LSU Shreveport the 6-1 victory.
Josh Fortenberry earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings of relief scattering two hits. Kevin Miranda started the game and went four innings with three strikeouts. Robertson finished going 3-4 with two RBI in the game, while Ray went 2-3 with an RBI.
Marco Quintanar is credited with the loss after pitching 2.2 innings scattering six hits and two runs. Ruben Ramirez came in for 3.2 innings of relief without surrendering a hit. Carlos Canchz finished 3-5 at the plate with an RBI.
It marks the fourth time since 2003, and first since 2012, that LSU Shreveport has advanced to Lewiston. The Pilots finished third in the 2012 tournament.
Next Up: NAIA World Series
Story courtesy of the University of the Cumberlands.