SHREVEPORT, LA. - The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (50-6) won two games on Wednesday to stay alive in the Shreveport Bracket and force the if-necessary game against Loyola on Thursday. The Pilots defeated Lyon College this morning, 14-6, before taking down the Wolf Pack, 16-2. The Pilots move to 50-6 with the wins and will take on Loyola tomorrow at 11 a.m. CT with a trip to the NAIA World Series on the line.
GAME ONE VS. LYON COLLEGE (W, 14-6)
The Pilots got their day started against the Lyon College Scots in an elimination game. The Scots got the scoring started in the second as they scored two to take 2-0 lead. The Pilots answered with a run of their own in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Major that scored Trevor Burkhart. The Pilots took their first lead of the game in the fourth when Josh Wunnenberg connected on a two-run homer to put the Pilots up 3-2.
The Scots then answered with three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead over the Pilots. After a run scored for the Pilots in the bottom of the fifth, sixth, and seventh, the Pilots broke the game open with an eight run eighth inning to take the lead for good. A three-run homer by Zyon Avery got the scoring started and the Pilots did not look back, ultimately winning the game 14-6 to eliminate the Scots and stay alive in the Opening Round.
GAME TWO VS. LOYOLA (W, 16-2)
The Pilots scored early and often against the Wolf Pack in the Championship of the Opening Round. The Wolf Pack was just a win away from punching their ticket to Lewiston, but the Pilots came out swinging and ready for a fight.
The Pilots got on the board in the first when Carlos Pineyro brought home Ryan Major with a sacrifice fly. They would then score two in the third on a Cameron Lewis sac-fly and a Burkhart RBI single. However, it was the seventh inning where the Pilots really broke the game open.
Up 3-1 heading into the seventh, the Pilots got the first run of the inning across when Pineyro was hit by a pitch, bringing home Ryan Major. Then, Julian Flores connected on his 12th homer of the year - a grand slam that brought in four runs and pushed the Pilot lead to 8-1. The next batter Jaylin Tuner made it back-to-back jacks as he sent one over the left field wall for his sixth homer of the year. A Ryan Major single brought home Burkhart which led to a three-run homer by Allbry Major that made it 13-1 Pilots and made it a ten-run inning in the process.
The Pilots would score three in the ninth on a three-run homer by Jake Vesecky to push their lead to 16-2. Pilot pitching would take care of the rest in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win for the Pilots and force the if-necessary game with Loyola on Thursday.
MORE INFORMATION
For more information and updates on LSUS Athletics please visit lsusathletics.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook at LSU Shreveport Athletics or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @lsus_athletics and @lsusathletics.