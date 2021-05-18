Williamsburg, KY – Four innings of relief by top-pitcher Ruben Ramirez secured the win for Point Park over the LSU Shreveport Pilots. Two runners threatened in the ninth, a well-needed strikeout retired the Pilots and took the Pioneers to the championship game.
Ramirez collected his second win of the Williamsburg Bracket; the Pioneers now with wins over the top two seeds of the Opening Round site. The right-hander dropped seven batters on strikes in four innings of work.
Point Park opened the contest with a solo homer in the bottom half of the first to take a lead into the third. Jouseph Renovales sent a rocket over the right field fence, his time long ball in the Williamsburg Bracket.
A one-out triple into the right-field corner by Austin McNicholas sparked the Pilots in the third, scoring on a follow-up single to middle infield.
On the bottom side, Dylan Winseck tapped a ball into shallow right center for the Pioneers, followed up by a double to left-center by Renovales. Ed Pfluger contributed the RBI groundout before the Pilots escaped from the jam, stranding Renovales at third.
The third inning began three consecutive innings of runs for the Pioneers. In their next time at the plate, the bases quickly loaded from a walk, error and hit-by-pitch. LSU Shreveport traded a run for the double play, turning second to first for a pair of outs not before courtesy runner Edwin de la Rosa crossed the plate.
LSU Shreveport found the answer they were looking for in the fifth to take their first lead of the ball game. Miguel Morgan tapped an infield single, the throw not in time across the diamond from third. A walk followed by a single by Julian Flores loaded up the bases for the Pilots and forced a pitching change. Kody Kolb cleared the bases on a single to left field; an errant throw over the catcher's head scored the third run.
The Pioneers were only able to score one of their own to tie up the contest at 4-4 with their offense. Renovales again found himself on base after a walk; an infield error put runners on the corners. Carlos Sanchez batted in the game-tying run on a single to left.
McNicholas again doubled against the Pioneers, this time as the leadoff batter to put the Pilots in position to take the lead. Julian Flores narrowly beat out a diving attempt by the pitcher to get him out at first, getting the infield single before both players pulled up injured on the play. Chase Spatafora, running for Flores, forced the throw down to second on the stolen base, an errant throw scores the first run of the inning for LSUS. Kody Kolb singled up the middle to score the runner.
Four walks and an error consecutive plated a pair of runs for the Pioneers to keep them in the ball game and tie up the contest. LSUS responded in the form of Morgan, who tattooed a ball well over the high left-field wall for the go-ahead run.
Point Park surged in their chance at the plate, Renovales led off with a single up the middle. A hit-by-pitch began the one-out rally, putting the winning run on base. A single down the right-field line scored the tying run again, putting runners on the corners. A follow-up single cleared the bases for the Pioneers and matched their largest lead at 9-7.
The Pilots saw five batters with multi-hit games, but did not carry enough momentum to topple the Pioneers. McNicholas led his team with two doubles and a triple, while timely hits by Kolb plated a trio of runs.
LSUS will play the winner of tonight's 7 PM battle between Reinhardt and Cumberlands at 11am tomorrow in an elimination game.
Story courtesy of University of the Cumberlands.