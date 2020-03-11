The third-ranked LSUS Pilots have entered the NAIA National Tournament as the third overall #1 seed and will face #8 Wayland Baptist. The Pilots finished off one of the best regular seasons in school history with a 29-3 record and an RRAC tournament victory.
The Pilots will play on Thursday afternoon at 4 pm in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Pilots are back in the NAIA National Tournament for the 16th straight season. The second longest active streak in the entire country.
Shreveport has been to the NAIA Fab Four twice before in their past (2013 and 2018).
Wayland Baptist enters the tournament 20-11 on the season. For more information on Wayland Baptist, Click Here.
For the complete bracket, Click Here. For the final NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll rankings, Click Here.
Additionally, there are new restrictions from the NAIA for attendance to the tournament due to the Corona Virus. Only teams, essential staff and immediate family will be allowed to attend the games.