The LSUS Men's Basketball team is headed back to the NAIA National Tournament but this time their trip begins in Omaha, Nebraska. The Pilots will be the top seed in Omaha Bracket B.
Shreveport's 16-1 regular season record and RRAC titles earned them the top seed in the bracket. Shreveport will get a first-round bye as they wait for the winner of #2 Jamestown and #3 Bellevue. The start time for Saturday's game is To Be Announced.
LSUS Head Coach Kyle Blankenship has been the National Tournament every season (9) at the helm of the Pilots. Shreveport will be playing in the NAIA National Tournament for the 17th consecutive time.
The LSUS Pilots will be the #2 seed in the NAIA's Opening Round in Alexandria, Louisiana. The Pilots are in Bracket A at the Alexandria site.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SET FOR ALEXANDRIA IN NAIA OPENING ROUND
The Pilots will play the Mt. Vernon Nazarene Cougars from Ohio in the 2v3 matchup to open the NAIA National Tournament. The Pilots finished the season at 16-1 while the Cougars were 15-11 out of the Crossroads League. The Opening Round game will be on Friday, March 12th.
Waiting in the Championship game of Bracket A, is #1 seed Wayland Baptist. The Pilots will play Wayland if on Saturday.
Shreveport looks to pick up their first NAIA National Tournament win as they face Mt. Vernon Nazarene which would be a historic victory for the Pilots to start the tournament.
*The game time for Friday's opening game will be at 5:30 PM*